Espoo, Finland, 2017-02-01 16:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRV GROUP PLC PRESS RELEASE 1 FEBRUARY 2017, AT 17.00



SRV to build a completely new hospital in Central Finland - foundation stone laid in Jyväskylä



The foundation stone of Central Finland's largest ever public investment, Hospital Nova, was laid in Jyväskylä on Wednesday, 1 February. The scale of the project, implemented by SRV, is described well by two figures: in size, the building is four times larger than the Main Railway Station in Helsinki (a total of around 106,800 gross square metres), and the total construction value of the new hospital is around EUR 300 million. When it opens in 2020, the Central Finland Hospital Nova will replace all of the functions of the present central hospital.



"Hospital projects are in many ways the culmination of SRV's role in society as a developer and builder of urban centres. We have strong experience in the construction of healthcare and other demanding special facilities, and the combined value of the several hospital projects we have under way already exceeds EUR 500 million. SRV is currently Finland's largest implementer of hospital projects", says Juha Toimela, Senior Vice President, Operations in Finland.



Hospital Nova will be the first completely new healthcare district hospital in Finland for a century. In addition, it is SRV's biggest ever contractor agreement to which it is not committing its own capital. Construction work began in August 2016 with excavation work, and now the frame stage is under way.



"The project's employment impact is extensive, and it will bring work to the area in construction, transport and subcontracting. At present, the site is employing around 100 people. Of the contractors operating at the Hospital Nova site, nearly 100% are Finnish, and of these nearly half come from the Central Finland area. Local operators have shown great interest in the construction site", explains Ilpo Kokkila, Chairman of SRV's Board of Directors.



The official laying of the foundation stone brought to Jyväskylä a highly distinguished group of guests. The event was addressed by Prime Minister Juha Sipilä, Chairman of the Board of the Central Finland Healthcare District Leila Lindell, ?Chairman of the Regional Board of Central Finland Rolf Nyholm and Major of the City of Jyväskylä Timo Koivisto.



SRV's strong role as a hospital builder is evident not only in Central Finland but also, for example, in the construction of a new building project in the front yard at TAYS Central Hospital in Tampere, and the new Children's Hospital and the Kalasatama health and wellbeing centre in Helsinki.



Further information:



Juha Toimela, SVP, Operations in Finland, +358 40 594 5473 Jessi Honkanen, Communications Specialist, +358 40 652 7211



www.srv.fi



You can also find us in the social media:



Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Instagram



SRV - Building for life