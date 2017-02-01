The change refers to last trading day, marked in bold below.



Security name: Xintela teckningsoption 1 ----------------------------------------- Short name: XINT TO ----------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0007783543 ----------------------------------------- Order book ID: 120380 -----------------------------------------



Terms: Issue price, 5 SEK per share -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - One (1) equity right gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Xintela AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription January 30, 2017 - February 10, 2017 period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading February 8, 2017 day: --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.