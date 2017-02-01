Public Ice-Skating -- Lakeside Park -- Complete with seasonal lighting, music, and concessions. Skate rentals available.

Kick-off Party -- Friday-5-8PM music by Copper Box, food, fun at THELMA, followed by "Kiss The Sturgeon" and NEW After-Party at Lakeside Park Pavilion, with music by Sonic Circus.

Children's Museum activities -- Saturday-- Shantytown sleepover, kids ages 8-12.

Historic Galloway Village -- Sunday-11AM-4PM -- morning ecumenical church service followed by author Kathleen Schmitt Kline and stories about the sturgeon. Clydesdale carriage rides, historic ice fishing displays and more.

The Maniac of Magic -- Ziggy's Bar -- Friday-9PM -- part of the grassroots comedy series by Nathan Allen, as seen on "America's Got Talent."

Long Distance Kiteboard Race -- Saturday, February 11 -- The Sturgeon Stampede will host the Midwest's best kiteboarders in a long distance snowkiting race.

Adopt A Sturgeon -- The Fond du Lac Area Visitors Bureau (FAVB) has teamed with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to offer a program where each person adopting a sturgeon will get a certificate with a tag number of the sturgeon that is registered and released.

In addition, returning activities on the ice for the Sturgeon Spectacular feature music, food, fireworks, and much more, including:

The 28 th Annual Sturgeon Stampede featuring ice-kiting, ice bowling and more -- Friday through Sunday

Crowning of the Sturgeon Queen -- Saturday evening

Fireworks -- Saturday evening

Off the ice, Sturgeon Spectacular activities include:

8 th Annual Chili Crawl -- Saturday 11AM-2PM -- Downtown District

"Spear The Fatty" Fat Tire Bike Race -- Saturday morning -- registration at 10AM, sponsored by Wheel & Sprocket.

Build a Snowman -- Downtown District

For a complete listing and details of activities: log onto FDL.com/SS

"Fond du Lac is known world-wide for its sturgeon spearing season, and as we embark on our second Sturgeon Spectacular celebration, we have put together an exciting line up of activities, both on and off the ice, indoors and outdoors, as well as throughout the community, to celebrate all things Sturgeon," said Craig Molitor, President and CEO of the Fond du Lac Area Visitors Bureau.

The 2017 Sturgeon Spectacular weekend will feature restaurant and retail specials and hotel packages for visitors and local families who want to enjoy a "staycation." A schedule of events, hotel packages and specials can be found on the Fond du Lac Area Visitors Bureau website -- FDL.com/SS.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/31/11G128971/Images/SS_photo_1-bd6b7b1f0b83a898888f1474db6ab10e.jpg

Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AvXhyyZ6g1A

Contact:

Craig Molitor/920-904-1683

cmolitor@fdl.com

