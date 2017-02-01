In addition, returning activities on the ice for the Sturgeon Spectacular feature music, food, fireworks, and much more, including:
- The 28
thAnnual Sturgeon Stampede featuring ice-kiting, ice bowling and more -- Friday through Sunday
- Largest Bonfire On Ice -- Saturday evening
- Crowning of the Sturgeon Queen -- Saturday evening
- Fireworks -- Saturday evening
Off the ice, Sturgeon Spectacular activities include:
- 8
thAnnual Chili Crawl -- Saturday 11AM-2PM -- Downtown District
- Window Painting -- downtown businesses -- throughout the weekend
- "Spear The Fatty" Fat Tire Bike Race -- Saturday morning -- registration at 10AM, sponsored by Wheel & Sprocket.
- Build a Snowman -- Downtown District
For a complete listing and details of activities: log onto FDL.com/SS
"Fond du Lac is known world-wide for its sturgeon spearing season, and as we embark on our second Sturgeon Spectacular celebration, we have put together an exciting line up of activities, both on and off the ice, indoors and outdoors, as well as throughout the community, to celebrate all things Sturgeon," said Craig Molitor, President and CEO of the Fond du Lac Area Visitors Bureau.
The 2017 Sturgeon Spectacular weekend will feature restaurant and retail specials and hotel packages for visitors and local families who want to enjoy a "staycation." A schedule of events, hotel packages and specials can be found on the Fond du Lac Area Visitors Bureau website -- FDL.com/SS.
