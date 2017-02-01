DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - N.D.B. COMPANY INC.'s, an affiliate of North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (Bank), Board of Directors has set March 31, 2017 as the record date for the distribution of the proceeds from the liquidation of N.D.B. COMPANY, INC. Distributions will be made April 7, 2017, on a pro rata basis to the shareholders of the Bank as of the record date. The distribution will be approximately $4.32 per share of Bank stock.

N.D.B. COMPANY INC. is a trustee affiliate of North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Any forward looking estimates are based on current circumstances which may change in the future and are not guaranteed. Actual results may differ significantly.

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. is an independent bank established in 1961 with current locations in Dallas, Plano, Irving, Frisco and Addison, Texas. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results. Please direct any questions to Sam Renshaw, Vice Chairman and CFO.