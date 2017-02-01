

ROME (dpa-AFX) - FCA US LLC reported that its U.S. sales for the month of January 2017 were 152,218 units, an 11 percent decrease from last year's 171,352 units.



In January, fleet sales of 42,868 units were down 31 percent year over year as FCA US continues its strategy of reducing its sales to the daily rental segment. Fleet sales represented 28 percent of total FCA US sales in January. FCA US retail sales of 109,350 units were flat for the month, and represented 72 percent of total January sales.



Sales of the all-new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica were up in its first month of year-over-year comparisons.



The Fiat 500 recorded a 24 percent sales increase in January compared with the same month a year ago.



Sales of the Ram pickup truck increased 4 percent in January, compared with the same month in 2016.



Three Jeep brand models posted sales increases in January, led by the Jeep Renegade and its 52 percent year-over-year sales gain



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX