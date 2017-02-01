Global Automotive Tire Market Analysis & Trends 2013-2025: $400+ Billion Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Automotive Tire Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 6.1% over the next decade to reach approximately $410.3 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing demand for eco-friendly tires, growing number passenger vehicles, recent technological developments of automotive tires and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

As per vehicle type the market is segmented into two wheelers, light commercial vehicles, ultra high performance/touring automotive tires, passenger cars, heavy commercial vehicles and other vehicle types. Additionally, Light Commercial Vehicles are sub-segmented into vans, multi-purpose vehicle, pickup trucks and sport utility vehicle. Passenger cars are further divided into mid-size car, small car, large car and compact car.



Based on aspect ratio the market is divided into 60 to 70, greater than 70 and less than 60.

By end user the market is segmented by aftermarket and OEMs. Aftermarket segment is sub-segmented into Bias/Cross ply and Radial.

Based on section width the market is categorized into 200 to 230 mm, greater than 230 mm and less than 200 mm.

Depending on the tire type the market is segmented by luxury/performance automotive tires, summer automotive tires, winter automotive tires, all-season automotive tires and other tire types

11 Leading Companies

- Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

- Hankook Tire Co. Ltd.

- Michelin Group

- Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.

- Bridgestone Corporation

- Zhongce Rubber Group Co., Ltd.

- Toyo Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd.

- The Continental Group

- Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.

- Maxxis International

- Madras Rubber Factory Limited

- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

- Pirelli & C. S.P.A.

