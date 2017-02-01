Global Healthcare Robotics Market Analysis and Forecasts, 2021: 80 Profiles of Key Players in the $2.8 Billion Sector - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The market for healthcare robots, including surgical robots, hospital robots, and rehabilitation robots, will grow in revenue from $1.7 billion in 2016 to $2.8 billion by 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%.

This report analyzes and forecasts the global market for healthcare robotics, including surgical, rehabilitation, and hospital robots. These are further segmented into 11 specific robot application markets including surgical robots, surgical robot training, exoskeletons, smart prostheses and bionics, therapy robots, assistive robots, logistics robots, cleaning robots, telepresence robots, pill robots, and robotic nurses.

Market sizing and forecasts include unit shipments and revenue, segmented by world region, application market, and enabling technologies. The report includes more than 80 profiles of key players in the healthcare robotics sector. The forecast period for this report extends from 2016 through 2021.

Key Questions Addressed:

- What are the key business and technology drivers for the growth of healthcare robotics?

- What are the key types of robots that are being utilized for healthcare applications?

- Which companies are active in the healthcare robotics market, and where do they fit into the industry ecosystem?

- What are the key enabling technologies for healthcare robotics?

- What is the scale of the market opportunity for healthcare robotics, and how does it vary by world region?

Robot Categories

- Assistive Robots

- Cleaning Robots

- Exoskeletons

- Logistics Robots

- Pill Robots

- Robotic Nurses

- Smart Prostheses and Bionics

- Surgical Robot Training

- Surgical Robots

- Telepresence Robots

- Therapy Robots

Enabling Technologies

- Gesture Control

- Machine Vision

- Speech/Voice Recognition

- Tactile Sensors

Companies Mentioned

- 3-Dmed

- AVRA Surgical Robotics, Inc.

- Accuray Incorporated

- Aethon Inc.

- AlterG

- Barrett Medical

- BeatBots LLC

- Bioparx Health Technology

- BlueBotics SA

- CleanFix

- Corindus Vascular Robotics

- Cyberdyne

- Cyberkinetics

- DEKA Research & Development Corporation

- Ekso Bionics

- Elekta Company

- Five Elements Robotics

- Fraunhofer Institute for Manufacturing and Automation IPA

- FreeHand 2010 Ltd

- GaitTronics Inc.

- Given Imaging

- HDT Global

- Hansen Medical, Inc.

- Hocoma

- Honda

- Hyundai Heavy Industries

- Immersion Corporation

- InTouch Health

- Intelligent System Co.

- Interbots

- Intuitive Surgical

- iWalkFree

- Kinova Robotics

- Matia Robotics

- Mazor Robotics, Ltd.

- Medrobotics Corporation

- Medtronic

- Mentice AB

- Mimic Technologies

- Mobile Industrial Robots ApS

- Motion Control, Inc.

- Noonee

- Olympus

- Open Bionics

- Össur

- Other Notable Telepresence Players

- Ottobock

- Panasonic

- RB3D

- REX Bionics Plc

- RF System Lab

- RIKEN and Tokai Rubber Industries

- Rani Therapeutics, LLC

- ReWalk Robotics

- Renishaw

- Restoration Robotics

- Robyn Robotics AB

- Savoike

- Simulab Corporation

- Simulated Surgical Systems, LLC

- SoftBank Robotics Corporation

- Steeper

- Stryker

- Suitable Technologies

- Surgical Science

- Swisslog

- SynTouch, LLC

- Think Surgical

- Titan Medical Inc.

- Touch Bionics

- Toyota Motor Corporation

- TransEnterix

- Tyromotion GmbH

- US Bionics Inc.

- VGo Communications

- Varian Medical Systems

- Vecna

- Virtual Incision Corporation

- Xenex Disinfection Services, LLC

- Yaskawa Electric

