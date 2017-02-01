BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI -- (Marketwired) -- 02/01/17 -- ProGreen US, Inc. (ProGreen), (OTCQB: PGUS) www.ProGreenUS.com, Twitter alerts @ProGreenUS. The registration statement for the Equity Line financing with Tangiers, as announced on June 28, 2016, was declared effective today by the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). The Company has the option as to whether to use this financing, which would only be accessed when favorable for the Company and its stockholders.

PROGREEN US, INC., www.ProGreenUS.com, based in Bloomfield, Michigan, has been engaged in the business of acquiring, refurbishing and upgrading residential real estate into modern affordable homes, offered for sale with Land Contracts to buyers still unable to obtain conventional credit. At this time the company is not acquiring further properties, but is instead focusing on intensifying its property investments in Baja California, Mexico, both through its joint venture partnership with Contel as well as through its subsidiary Procon Baja JV.

This press release might contain information, which may constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. 'Forward-looking statements' are based upon expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated.

