Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

01.02.2017 | 16:18
F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire
London, February 1

TO: RNS
FROM: F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited
L.E.I.: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397
DATE: 1 February 2017

Dividend Declaration

F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited today announces a monthly interim dividend payment in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2016, of 0.5 pence per share as detailed in the schedule below:

Ex-Dividend Date: 9 February 2017

Record Date: 10 February 2017

Pay Date: 28 February 2017


All enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Sharon Williams

Tel: 01481 745436
Fax: 01481 745051


