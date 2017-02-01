

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Disney's massively multiplayer online game Club Penguin aimed at children will be terminated due to weak traffic. When the popular game comes to an end on March 29, the entertainment company has plans to launch Club Penguin Island as a replacement. The new game will offer completely new gameplay and features.



From Wednesday, paid members of Club Penguin can continue playing with no charges. Those who are eligible for refund will get an intimation through email.



Club Penguin was launched first in 2005 that became hugely popular. After it reached 200 million users in 2013, there has been a drastic decline. The game enabled children to socialize on a virtual platform through mini games, pets, and collection.



Users responded emotionally to the announcement of termination. There were several tweets in support of the game. 'Club Penguin had the biggest impact in my life. Connecting me with so much amazing people, for almost 10 years I've been involved with your game with the people,' one wrote. Another comment read, 'You'r shutting down my childhood.'



In its announcement about the transition of the game, the Clubpenguin blog said it will be celebrating 11 years with a huge party starting February 1. The company offered exclusive in-game rewards for those who preregister their new penguin name on Club Penguin Island.



