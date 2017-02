BLACKROCK COMMODITIES INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically.

To: The FCA

Date: 1 February 2017

Name of applicant: BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc

Name of scheme: General purpose block listing scheme

Period of return: From: 1 August 2016 To: 31 January 2017

Balance under scheme from previous return: 3,625,799 ordinary shares of 1p each

The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since the date of the last return:

Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period: 800,000 ordinary shares of 1p each

Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period 2,825,799 ordinary shares of 1p each

Number and class of securities originally listed and the date of admission 7,450,000 ordinary shares of 1p each on 2 May 2006

6,325,800 ordinary shares of 1p each on 30 January 2014

1,805,799 ordinary shares of 1p each on 2 October 2014

1,284,200 ordinary shares of 1p each on 4 December 2014

2,420,000 Ordinary shares of 1 p each on 3 February 2015

2,400,000 Ordinary shares of 1 p each on 29 May 2015

10,000,000 Ordinary shares of 1 p each on 29 June 2015