3D Imaging Market Expected to Reach $21,341 Million by 2022, Globally - Allied Market Research

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "3D Imaging Market By Product Type, By Application, By Image Sensor, and By End User Industry -Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022," the global 3D Imaging market was valued at $4,631 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $21,341 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 24.67% during the forecast period. In 2015, 3D cameras segment occupied more than two-fifths share of the global market in terms of revenue.

The 3D imaging market is driven by factors such as technological advancements in electronics sector and increase in demand for high quality resolution and 3D displays. Moreover, integration of medical systems with telesurgery and picture archiving & communication system (PACS) have fueled the adoption of 3D imaging technology in the medical industry. In addition, 3D imaging is used in consumer electronics, such as laptops, smartphones, desktop PCs, tablets, and gaming devices for obtaining high-resolution images as well as in the entertainment industry for digital video imaging and screening 3D movies. Furthermore, advanced driver assistance systems, obstacle detection, gesture recognition in HVAC systems, infotainment, navigation, and other applications in the industrial automation industry has supplemented the market growth. The emergence of 4D technologies is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to market players in the near future.

According to Eswara Prasad, Team Lead, Chemicals & Materials at Allied Market Research, "The use of 3D imaging technology for viewing living cells offers promising opportunities to market players in the industry."

Complimentary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) image sensor have a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, owing to its low power consumption, low power discrimination, and compact size. 3D scanners have widespread applications in various industries such as defense, manufacturing, entertainment, automotive, architecture, construction, and others, followed by layout and imaging.

The 3D imaging market is driven by high demand for sophisticated healthcare technologies, such as ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging and computed tomography and introduction of new innovative technologies in 3D imaging. In addition, the use of multi-detector CT scanners for 3D reformatting and multiplanar reconstruction apart from offering improved resolution and speed fuel the demand for 3D imaging in the healthcare sector. Furthermore, the high demand for 3D movies, 3D televisions, and videogames have escalated the need for 3D imaging to create image depth and binocular stereoscopy in movies and videogames.

Although technological advancements provide effective solutions and reduce the cost of 3D imaging software, design complexity could hamper the growth of the 3D imaging technology. Moreover, upgrading 2D imaging technology to 3D imaging technology has led to aggrandized data generation, which increases the complexity of operations.

Key findings of the study

In 2015, sonography and smartphone segments cumulatively accounted for more than two-fifths share of the total revenue.

The 3D camera market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 24.34% during 2016-2022.

By application, layout & screening and 3D scanning segments cumulatively accounted for more than half of the total revenue share in 2015.

The Asia-Pacific market in 3D modelling is expected to witness a CAGR of 26.01% during the forecast period.

market in 3D modelling is expected to witness a CAGR of 26.01% during the forecast period. The complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 26.52%.

In 2015, the North American complementary metal oxide semiconductor market dominated the global market in terms of revenue.

In 2015, Asia-Pacific accounted for approximately one-fourth share of the global market.

accounted for approximately one-fourth share of the global market. The 3D imaging market in Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.19% during 2016-2022.

The North American 3D imaging market has witnessed rapid growth, owing to early penetration of technological advancements due to its developed economy, R&D activities, and rapid industrialization. However, Asia-Pacific region market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.63%, due to the large population base of highly populated countries, such as India and China, who require better and sophisticated healthcare facilities.

The prominent players profiled in the market include Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Stemmer Imaging Ltd., Infineon Technologies, Konica Minolta, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Corporation, GE Healthcare, and Zebra Imaging Inc.

