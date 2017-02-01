AB "Rokiskio suris", Pramones str.3, Rokiskis, Lithuania, 2017-02-01 16:36 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The company kindly reminds that Rokiskio AB does not make any preliminary operational results or forecast including figures of sales and profit.



The information which appeared after the January 31, 2017 presentation of Lithuanian macroeconomics review made by SEB bank, about the increase of the Company's turnover in 2017, does not comply with the reality because the thoughts implied by the Company's Board Chairman Dalius Trumpa were interpreted wrongly. Therefore we kindly ask the market participants not to follow the information emerged in the media when taking any decisions.



Dalius Trumpa Board Chairman +370 458 55200