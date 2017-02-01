sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 01.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

51,20 Euro		+0,106
+0,21 %
WKN: 765778 ISIN: US2787152063 Ticker-Symbol: EWZ 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EBIX INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EBIX INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,63
50,90
18:01
50,61
50,91
18:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EBIX INC
EBIX INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EBIX INC51,20+0,21 %