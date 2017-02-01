PLANO, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 02/01/17 -- Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a leading expert in health policy, will be the keynote speaker at PBMI's 22nd Annual Drug Benefit Conference. The session is sponsored by GoodRx. Dr. Gottlieb's work focuses on providing insights into the economic and technological forces driving the transformation of healthcare. Registration is open for the conference which will be hosted at the Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, located at Universal Orlando®, in Orlando Florida, March 6-8, 2017. The conference is focused on "Creating a Community" for attendees to connect with thought leaders from across the industry, share best practices, and learn what's new in the drug benefit landscape.

From 2005-2007, Dr. Gottlieb served as FDA Deputy Commissioner for Medical and Scientific Affairs and before that, from 2003-2004, as a senior advisor to the FDA Commissioner and as the FDA's Director of Medical Policy Development.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Gottlieb as our keynote speaker," said Jane Lutz, Executive Director of PBMI. "His speech will address the issues surrounding drug pricing and expectations for healthcare policy in America today."

Attendees will also benefit from:

Two pre-conference workshops (Workshop A focuses on the value of auditing your PBM, and Workshop B addresses the strategies and tools needed to improve patient medication adherence)

More than 20 presentations addressing topics that cover the broad spectrum of healthcare informatics, and big data, the impact of technology on healthcare and pharmacy management, as well as effective strategies to help improve pharmacy benefit management (view conference program)

Health Plan Leadership roundtable addressing the growing issue of opioid utilization

Networking opportunities to meet with decision makers, benefits, and pharmacy professionals from across the nation

Twelve sessions offering continuing education credit for pharmacists (earn up to eight [8] contact hours of CPE credit)

Talk with vendors to learn about their winning solutions to help manage the challenges of the drug benefit

To register or learn more about the conference, please visit our website at http://www.pbmi.com/Conference. For questions, please contact Linda DeChant at 480-730-0814. For conference updates visit PBMI2017.

About PBMI

The Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute provides research and education to help healthcare and benefits professionals work with pharmacy benefit managers to design prescription drug benefit programs. Learn more at www.pbmi.com.

Contact Information:

Julie Blackman

PBMI

Email: Email Contact



