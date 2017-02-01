Travel Leaders Group Acquires Colletts Travel Limited in the United Kingdom

Acquisition of Colletts Travel further strengthens already formidable positioning of Travel Leaders Group as world's foremost luxury travel provider

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Today, Travel Leaders Group is formally announcing that it has acquired United Kingdom-based Colletts Travel Limited, including its prestigious Colletts Collection. The acquisition is a concerted move designed to further enhance Travel Leaders Group's expertise in counseling and serving affluent travelers globally. Due to its highly-valued and repeat client base, Colletts Travel will maintain its distinct brand identity within Travel Leaders UK, Travel Leaders Group's United Kingdom operations.

According to Travel Leaders Group, the acquisition was completed on January 31, 2017. No details pertaining to the specific terms of the acquisition will be released.

Established in 1983 by Roy Collett to focus on luxury vacations in worldwide destinations, Colletts Travel has grown into one of the United Kingdom's most respected luxury travel agencies. With annual sales of approximately $57 million, Colletts Travel is headquartered in the London suburb of Hendon, and it employs 48 staff across its three London-area offices, as well as in Lancashire.

The leadership of Colletts Travel - including Roy Collett and Michael Berlin, who each serve as Managing Directors - will report to Travel Leaders Elite Division President Gail Grimmett, who is also responsible for Protravel International and Tzell Travel Group.

"We are thrilled to welcome Colletts Travel - along with its leadership, its highly skilled luxury travel agents, and its exceptional clientele - into the Travel Leaders Group family. What attracted us to Colletts is its strong brand reputation within the UK's luxury leisure market," explained Ninan Chacko, CTC, Chief Executive Officer for Travel Leaders Group. "Colletts only strengthens our already formidable expertise in counseling luxury clientele both in the United Kingdom and throughout the world."

"Together with our Protravel and Tzell UK operations, the addition of Colletts Travel further fortifies our platform in the United Kingdom as we expand our leadership position in serving the extraordinary and sophisticated needs of ultra-high net worth leisure travelers," added Grimmett.

"After 33 years of serving the traveling public, Michael Berlin and I decided that the best path forward to accelerate Colletts Travel's growth was to secure the backing of a major travel company in the United States," noted Collett. "As the largest traditional travel agency enterprise in North America, Travel Leaders Group will dramatically heighten the array of offerings we can provide to our discerning clientele."

Travel Leaders UK now consists of Colletts Travel, Protravel International UK and Tzell UK, which are among the UK's leading travel companies that employ both independent and in-house travel agents. Combined, the three brands together are ranked among the top 20 travel management companies in the UK.

About Travel Leaders Group

Travel Leaders Group (www.travelleadersgroup.com) is transforming travel with a commitment to our vacation and business travel clients via our progressive approach toward each unique travel experience. Having already assisted millions of travelers - through our beginnings as Carlson Leisure Group, a division of Carlson Companies, TraveLeaders and Tzell Travel Group and through the additions of Nexion, Vacation.com and Protravel International - Travel Leaders Group manages leisure, business and franchise travel operations under a variety of diversified divisions and brands. With annual sales approaching $21 billion through over 7,000 locations, Travel Leaders Group ranks as one of the industry's largest traditional travel agency companies.

About Colletts Travel:

Since 1983, Colletts Travel has been a pioneer in providing luxury travel, with a personal touch. Over the years, we have nurtured a loyal clientele of like-minded travellers, all looking for professional travel expertise and counsel to help them sate their wanderlust for stress-free luxury travel. Each of Colletts Travel's advisors takes pride in their personal relationships, ensuring that each luxury travel experience is carefully planned and executed.

Our many years of trading have helped us develop excellent relationships with our suppliers and we have unique relationships with partners throughout the world, all ready to welcome our guests as theirs. We look forward to arranging your trip of a lifetime.

www.collettscollection.com

