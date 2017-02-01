Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal anti-counterfeit packaging marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists 43 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The research report on global anti-counterfeit packaging market by Technavio provides segmentation based on technology (authentication and traceability), application (consumer goods and healthcare products), and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

"The global anti-counterfeit packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 19% through the forecast period, driven by a rise of omnichannel retailing. This is made possible by the increasing internet penetration and rapidly developing network infrastructure, thereby driving market growth," says Sharan Raj, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for packaging research.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global anti-counterfeit packaging market is highly fragmented and offers high potential for growth. Vendors have been increasing their investments in the R&D of radio-frequency identification (RFID) devices to introduce cost-effective and secure RFIDs. The influx of private labels in the market is also on the rise. Therefore, to establish a strong foothold in this competitive environment, vendors are introducing product and service offerings which have clear and unique value propositions.

Top five vendors in the global anti-counterfeit packaging market

Alien Technology

Alien Technology offers RFID and UHF products and services all over the world. It has more than 1,500 customers worldwide. The company offers its products for apparel, manufacturing, government and defense, corporate, universities, life sciences, pharmaceuticals, and cargo logistics.

AlpVision

AlpVision offers digital invisible technologies for counterfeit protection and product authentication. It also focuses on providing brand protection and document security solutions. The company offers digital invisible anti-counterfeit and product authentication solutions used for protecting different branded products including cartons, labels, leaflets, and blister packs, as well as molded parts like caps and bottles, mechanical parts, electrical appliances, imaging supplies, and major plastic molded products in the market.

Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison produces and markets pressure-sensitive materials and converted products such as labels and tickets. It markets its products to apparel manufacturers, retailers, and brand owners. The company's businesses comprise production of pressure-sensitive materials and converted products such as tickets, tags, labels. Some pressure-sensitive materials are sold to converters that convert materials into labels and other products through printing, embossing, die-cutting, and stamping.

SICPA

SICPA is a leading global provider of secure identification, traceability, and authentication solutions and services. The company focuses on targeting the packaging industry through its major products. This helps the company in strengthening its position in the market across the world.

Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies undertakes the designing, manufacturing, and sale of direct thermal or thermal transfer label printers, RFID printers or encoders, real-time locating solutions, dye sublimation card printers, accessories, and support software worldwide. The company's products are mainly used in automatic identification, personal identification, and data collection applications and are distributed worldwide through a network of distributors, resellers, and end-users representing a wide cross-section of service, industrial, and government organizations.

