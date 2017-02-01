GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 02/01/17 -- Tethys Petroleum Limited ("Tethys" or the "Company") (TSX: TPL)(LSE: TPL) today announces that on January 25, 2017 the Almaty City Court found in favour of Tethys' wholly owned subsidiary, Tethys Aral Gas LLP ("TAG"), in rejecting the appeal of Eurasia Gas Group LLP ("EGG") against the previous court ruling of December 26, 2016, which also found in favour of TAG.

As a result of EGG's claim against TAG, restrictions have been in place over TAG's bank accounts pending the hearing of EGG's appeal. Following the rejection of EGG's appeal, TAG applied to the court to have these restrictions removed which the court has approved and which have now been implemented. TAG can now operate its bank accounts normally and has full and unrestricted access to its bank accounts.

About Tethys

Tethys is focused on oil and gas exploration and production activities in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. This highly prolific oil and gas area is rapidly developing and Tethys believes that significant potential exists in both exploration and in discovered deposits.

Disclaimer

Some of the statements in this document are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the intent, belief and current expectations of the Company or its officers with respect to the potential that exists in both exploration and in discovered deposits in Central Asia and the Caspian Region, the outcome of legal disputes with EGG and the continuing access to TAG's bank accounts. When used in this document, the words "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "may," "will," "should" and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are not promises or guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those suggested by any such statements including risks and uncertainties with respect to the potential that exists in both exploration and in discovered deposits in Central Asia, the outcome of legal disputes with EGG and the continuing access to TAG's bank accounts.

No part of this announcement constitutes, or shall be taken to constitute, an invitation or inducement to invest in the Company or any other entity, and shareholders of the Company are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Save as required by the Listing Rules and applicable law, the Company does not undertake to update or change any forward-looking statements to reflect events occurring after the date of this announcement.

