Global Tempered Glass Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2025: Rising Penetration of Smartphones is to Fuel the Tempered Glass Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Tempered Glass Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Tempered Glass Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 7.7% over the next decade to reach approximately $71.5 billion by 2025.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing applications of tempered glass and rising penetration of smartphones.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

Report Highlights:

- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

- Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

- Key developments and strategies observed in the market

- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview



3.1 Current Trends



3.1.1 Increasing applications of tempered glass



3.1.2 Rising penetration of smartphones is to fuel the tempered glass market



3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Tempered Glass



3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities



3.2 Drivers



3.3 Constraints



3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Tempered Glass Market, By Application



4.1 Construction



4.2 Automotive



4.3 Other Applications

5 Tempered Glass Market, By Geography

6 Key Player Activities



6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions



6.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements



6.3 Product Launch & Expansions



6.4 Other Activities

7 Leading Companies

- AGC Group

- Asahi India Glass Limited

- Astrocam

- Central Glass Co, Ltd.

- CSG Architectural Glass

- Dillmeier Glass

- Duratuf Glass Industries

- Euroglas GmbH

- GSC Glass Ltd

- Guardian Industries

- Independent Glass Co

- Interpane Glas Industrie AG

- NSG Group

- Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope

- Paragon Tempered Glass

- Saint-Gobain

- Scheuten Glas Nederland BV

- Schott AG

- Syracuse Glass Company

- Trulite Glass & Aluminum Solutions

- Xinyi Auto Glass

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g2p67b/global_tempered

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716