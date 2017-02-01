Global Robotic Exoskeletons Market 2014-2023: Market Expected to Reach a Cumulative Value of Over $3.7 Billion Including Sales, Rent, Lease, Commission Fee and Other Sources - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
During the forecast 2017-2023 period, global demand for robotic exoskeletons is poised to a cumulative market value of over $3.7 billion including sales, rent, lease, commission fee and other sources. This represents an exceptional and accelerating growth with a CAGR of more than 40% in terms of annual revenue across the globe.
Based on industrial vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sections with annual revenue data available for each section over 2014-2023:
- Healthcare Sector (further segmented into Rehabilitation and Mobility Aid by application) - Military Sector - Industrial Sector (further segmented into Manufacture, Construction, Logistics, and Other Applications) - Civilian Sector
On basis of mobility type, the global market is studied in the following segments with annual revenue data provided for each sub-segment covering 2014-2023 duration:
- Mobile Exoskeletons
- Stationary Exoskeletons
- Tethered Exoskeletons
On basis of product function, the global market is studied in the following segments with annual revenue available for each sub-segment covering 2014-2023 duration:
- Upper Body Exoskeletons
- Lower Body Exoskeletons
- Full Body Exoskeletons
On basis of power technology, the global market is segmented into the following sections with annual revenue forecast for each section covering 2014-2023:
- Active Exoskeletons (by power type, this section is further classified into Electric Actuator, Pneumatic Actuator, Hydraulic Actuator, Fuel Cell, and Others)
- Passive Exoskeletons
The report also includes global annual shipment 2014-2023 based on direct sales, the split of overall revenue by revenue mode over the forecast years, average selling price of robotic exoskeletons for 2014-2023, current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend, and profiles 16 robotic exoskeleton vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Competitive Landscape
- AlterG, Inc.
- Bionik Laboratories Corp.
- Cyberdyne, Inc.
- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd
- Ekso Bionics
- Hocoma
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Myomo
- Panasonic Corporation (Activelink)
- Parker Hannifin Corporation
- RB3D
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd.
- Rex Bionics Plc.
- Sarcos Corporation
- U.S. Bionics, Inc. (suitX)
