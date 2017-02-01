SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/01/17 -- The San Francisco Travel & Adventure Show at the Santa Clara Convention Center (5001 Great America Pkwy) in Santa Clara, CA February 11-12 will feature some of the nation's top chefs whipping up exotic morsels for visitors to enjoy at the Taste of Travel Theater. This one-of-a-kind, stadium-style seating stage in the middle of the show floor will host demonstrations offering cuisine from Thailand, mouth-watering BBQ, Mexico and much more. For a full list of demonstrations please click here.

The Taste of Travel Theater will house Culinary Fight Club demonstrations, hosted by "Cheferee" Anthony Martorina. A live cooking competition, Culinary Fight Club pits contestants -- ranging from home cooks to executive chefs -- against one another. Contestants are tasked with creating gourmet dishes with 15 select ingredients available within a 60 minute timeframe. The audience and judges vote to decide on a winning dish. A true spectacle, Culinary Fight Club is fun and informative, and is guaranteed to keep guests engaged.

Culinary Fight Club exclusively gives back to the nonprofit Fight2Feed, an organization that partners top restaurants with food trucks to provide service and support to hungry men, women, and children in local communities.

The Taste of Travel Theater will also feature tastings of local brewing companies. Guests are invited to sample alcoholic beverages brewed by local companies -- guests must be 21 years of age to participate.

In addition to the Taste of Travel Theater, the Travel and Adventure Show will have numerous of hands-on activities and entertainment for the whole family. For a full list of the extensive events taking place please click here.

About Unicomm, LLC and the Travel & Adventure Show Series

UNICOMM LLC is an independent business-to-business communications company specializing in originating and managing world-class trade shows and conferences. Unicomm's properties include the nation's largest and longest running series of travel events, the Travel & Adventure Show in Washington, D.C., Chicago, San Francisco/Bay Area, Los Angeles, San Diego, Denver, Philadelphia and Dallas.

The 2017 San Francisco Bay Area Travel & Adventure Show will take place Saturday, February 11 from 10am - 5pm and Sunday, February 12 from 11am - 4pm at the Santa Clara Convention Center, 5001 Great America Pkwy, Santa Clara, California. Tickets are now available online for $11 for one day or $18 for two days. Children 16 and under are free. At the door, tickets will be available, cash only, for $15 for one day or $22 for two days. For tickets and information, please visit https://travelshows.com/shows/san-francisco-bay-area/, email info@travelshows.com or call 203-878-2577.

For more information on attending or exhibiting at the event, please visit www.travelshows.com/san-francisco-bay-area.

