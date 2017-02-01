MetalNRG Plc - Director/PDMR Dealing

?

MetalNRG plc

('MetalNRG' or the 'Company')

Director/PDMR Dealing

The Company has today been informed that the following Director has today purchased ordinary shares in the Company:

Name Shares purchased Price per share Resulting holding Resulting percentage Paul Johnson 9,516,634 0.26271p 9,516,634 14.13%

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For further enquires please contact:

MetalNRG plc Christopher Latilla-Campbell, Chairman +44 (0)1604 845551 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP James Caithie / Liam Murray +44 (0)20 7213 0880

