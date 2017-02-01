sprite-preloader
Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
01.02.2017 | 17:16
MetalNRG Plc - Director/PDMR Dealing

PR Newswire
London, February 1

?

MetalNRG plc

('MetalNRG' or the 'Company')

Director/PDMR Dealing

The Company has today been informed that the following Director has today purchased ordinary shares in the Company:

NameShares purchasedPrice per shareResulting holdingResulting percentage
Paul Johnson9,516,6340.26271p9,516,63414.13%

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For further enquires please contact:

MetalNRG plc
Christopher Latilla-Campbell, Chairman+44 (0)1604 845551
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
James Caithie / Liam Murray+44 (0)20 7213 0880

DIRECTOR/PDMR DEALING

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a.NamePaul Johnson
2Reason for notification
a.Position/StatusDirector of MetalNRG plc
b.Initial notification/
Amendment		Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.NameMetalNRG plc
b.LEIn/a
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code		Ordinary Shares of 0.01p each


ISIN: GB00B15FS791
b.Nature of the transactionPurchase of ordinary shares
c.Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
0.26271 pence per share9,516,634
d.Aggregated information


- Aggregated Volume

- Price		N/A

9,516,634

£25,001.50
e.Date of the transaction31st January, 2017
f.Place of the transactionNEX Exchange

