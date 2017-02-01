MetalNRG Plc - Director/PDMR Dealing

PR Newswire
London, February 1
MetalNRG plc
('MetalNRG' or the 'Company')
Director/PDMR Dealing
The Company has today been informed that the following Director has today purchased ordinary shares in the Company:
|Name
|Shares purchased
|Price per share
|Resulting holding
|Resulting percentage
|Paul Johnson
|9,516,634
|0.26271p
|9,516,634
|14.13%
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.
DIRECTOR/PDMR DEALING
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a.
|Name
|Paul Johnson
|2
|Reason for notification
|a.
|Position/Status
|Director of MetalNRG plc
|b.
|Initial notification/
Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a.
|Name
|MetalNRG plc
|b.
|LEI
|n/a
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a.
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code
|Ordinary Shares of 0.01p each
ISIN: GB00B15FS791
|b.
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of ordinary shares
|c.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0.26271 pence per share
|9,516,634
|d.
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated Volume
- Price
|N/A
9,516,634
£25,001.50
|e.
|Date of the transaction
|31st January, 2017
|f.
|Place of the transaction
|NEX Exchange