Ms. Isabelle Marcoux, Chair of the Board of Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A)(TSX: TCL.B), has distinguished herself as the first Canadian recipient of the prestigious Visionary Award for Strategic Leadership presented by the WomenCorporateDirectors Foundation (WCD) for 2017. WCD is a global organization that brings together more than 3,500 women serving on over 8,500 boards. Ms. Marcoux will receive this award at the WCD Visionary Awards Dinner, which will be held in New York on May 10, 2017.

According to WCD, the honorary award granted to Ms. Marcoux aims to recognize her proven leadership in making the strategic decisions and sound investments which are driving TC Transcontinental's transformation while ensuring the organization's short- and long-term profitable growth. In addition, this distinction reflects her personal commitment to the development and advancement of women into leadership roles, particularly as members of boards of directors and as senior executives. This award also highlights the caliber of governance practices she upholds as Chair of the Board of Transcontinental Inc. and as a director on the boards of George Weston Limited, Rogers Communications Inc. and Power Corporation of Canada.

"It is an honour to be recognized by WCD in the Visionary Award for Strategic Leadership category," said Isabelle Marcoux, Chair of the Board of Transcontinental Inc. "By fostering a long-term view, I strive to make decisions that are in the interest of all our stakeholders in order to ensure TC Transcontinental's long-term growth. I'm grateful to be able to rely on a strong and diverse board, which supported the strategic shift in our organization that our seasoned management team has been diligently implementing for nearly three years. Finally, I am proud to continue building a company that also stands out for its values of respect, teamwork, performance and innovation."

As an accomplished leader and an engaged philanthropist in the community, Ms. Marcoux has been honoured on numerous occasions over the past few years. This includes being recognized three times as one of Canada's 100 most powerful women by the Women's Executive Network™ (WXN), namely in the "Corporate Directors" category in 2016 and in the "Corporate Executives" category in 2010 and 2012. Furthermore, in 2016, Ms. Marcoux was awarded the Medal of the National Assembly of Quebec, recognizing the impact of her continuous community involvement. In 2015, the Federation des chambres de commerce du Quebec presented her with the Mercure Leadership Germaine-Gibara Award in the "Large Business" category, acknowledging the exceptional contribution of a businesswoman who has demonstrated audacity and influence throughout her career and within her industry.

