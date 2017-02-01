sprite-preloader
01.02.2017
Global Mobile Augmented Reality Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Increasing Dependence on Apps & Proliferation of AR Apps for Numerous Activities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Mobile Augmented Reality Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global augmented reality market to grow at a CAGR of 65.24% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Augmented Reality Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is use of SLAM technology. Simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) is a popular and important autonomous mapping and navigation technology for mobile robotics. Though the technology has been around since the late 1980s, it is only now gaining traction in the market. It was first used in the eyes of NASA robots to create maps of unknown environments and position devices with extreme accuracy.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing dependence on apps and proliferation of AR apps for numerous activities. A mobile app is a software developed for use in small-sized wireless computing devices such as smartphones and tablets. The large-scale adoption of smartphones globally has increased the use of AR apps. People have become dependent on apps as they make life simple.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is lack of AR content. There are a large number of AR apps available in the market. These apps are developed mostly by individuals and companies. However, the majority of these apps fail to meet user expectations and become a success, thereby reducing the growth potential and acceptance of AR among consumers. The majority of the apps fail to meet customers' expectations because they lack content and do not have the feature of adding new or additional content.

Key vendors:

  • Apple
  • Atheer Labs
  • Augmented Pixels
  • Aurasma
  • Blippar
  • Catchoom
  • Cinoptics
  • DAQRI
  • HTC
  • Meta
  • NGRAIN
  • Laster Technologies
  • Lumus
  • ODG
  • Optinvent
  • Qualcomm
  • Rockwell Collins
  • Sensics
  • Sieko Epson
  • Technical Illusions
  • Thales
  • Total Immersion
  • Vuzix
  • WeAR Studio
  • Wikitude
  • Zappar

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Technology landscape

Part 06: Mobile AR value chain

Part 07: Market size and forecast

Part 08: Market segmentation by application

Part 09: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 10: Geographical segmentation

Part 11: Market drivers

Part 12: Impact of drivers

Part 13: Market challenges

Part 14: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 15: Market trends

Part 16: Vendor landscape

Part 17: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/85c797/global_mobile

