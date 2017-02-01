Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal atopic dermatitis drugs marketreport. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170201005556/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global atopic dermatitis drugs market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global atopic dermatitis drugsmarket is an oligopoly characterized by key vendors such as LEO Pharma, Mylan, Valeant, Bayer HealthCare, andEncore Dermatology. Although the market has a limited number of key players, the extensive list of drugs in the pipeline assures many product launches during the forecast period.

The market has been witnessing growing M&A, which will lead to further consolidation. The vendors are focusing on growth strategies such as acquisitions and partnerships to expand their atopic dermatitis drugs' portfolio and improve their market presence. For instance, in May 2016, Pfizer entered into an agreement to acquire Anacor Pharmaceuticals for USD 5.2 billion. The acquisition will help Pfizer boost its atopic dermatitis portfolio to meet the demand of a large patient population with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis. It will also help the company enhance its portfolio with Anacor's Crisaborole for the treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis. Such initiatives will expand the business activities of vendors, thus, driving market growth.

"Atopic dermatitis is affected by genetic and environmental factors. Biologic agents for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis provide control over the disease. The market currently lacks good and safe therapeutics, which increases the large unmet need. The market is witnessing growing vendor focus on developing new atopic dermatitis drugs," says Sapna Jha, a lead analyst at Technavio for infectious and rare diseases research.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55283

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technaviohealthcare and life sciencesmarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

LEO Pharma

LEO Pharma develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical drugs for dermatologic and thrombotic applications. It focuses on areas such as dermatology, thrombosis, cardiovascular, antibiotics, coagulation, osteoporosis, and renal care. Protopic is first treatment in the world for atopic dermatitis in the topical immunomodulator class. It is marketed in 70 countries around the world.

Mylan

Mylan focuses on developing, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing generic, branded generic, and specialty pharmaceuticals. Elidel is the first class of topical preparations for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, which does not contain a corticosteroid and has fewer side-effects. The company out-licensed the drug to Valeant, which markets the product in North America, Canada, and Mexico. In Europe, Elidel is recommended as first-line treatment for atopic dermatitis of the face.

Valeant

Valeant is a specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company. The company develops, manufactures, and markets branded generic, and branded generic pharmaceuticals over-the-counter products, and medical devices. It also focuses on developing and introducing new treatments in the areas of dermatology, neurology, and gastrointestinal disorders.

Bayer HealthCare

Bayer HealthCare focuses on the R&D, production, and sales of drugs, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, antibiotics, and small components for human and animal health worldwide. Desonate is a prescription gel to treat mild and moderate atopic dermatitis. The drug minimizes the amount of time necessary to recover by suppressing the level of hormones in the body.

Encore Dermatology

Encore Dermatology is a specialty pharmaceutical company that focuses on dermatology. The company delivers prescription therapies and medical devices to dermatologists. HylatopicPlus lotion is used for the treatment of burning, itching, and painful skin conditions such as atopic dermatitis (eczema), allergic contact dermatitis, and radiation dermatitis.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Human Respiratory Syncytial Virus Drugs Market 2016-2020

Global Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market 2017-2021

Global Myasthenia Gravis Drugs Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like life science research toolsmedical imaging; and oncology. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170201005556/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com