FlexTrade Systems (@FlexTrade), a global leader in multi-asset execution and order management systems, today announced the appointment of Matthew York as Product Owner Fixed Income. Based in the company's London office, York will lead product and business development for FlexTrade's fixed income EMS.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170201005938/en/

Matthew York (Photo: Business Wire)

According to York, the electronification of the Fixed Income markets combined with changes in government regulations are challenging, but also creating great opportunities in re-imagining fixed income trading solutions. "The ability to aggregate market data and venues alone does not answer all the needs of buy-side traders," said York. "Equity models for proving best execution and trade cost analysis do not lend themselves well to Fixed Income trading. The consolidation of all activity to provide demonstrable historical analysis on comparable outcomes is key to defining an order execution policy and implementing a best execution framework. Long gone are the days where a print of a chat window will suffice."

"I am pleased to welcome Matthew to the FlexTrade team," said Vikas Kedia, Managing Director, FlexTrade UK Ltd in London. "Matthew's past experience in developing fixed income modeling for cross asset trading systems will be invaluable to FlexTrade as we further develop and enhance our fixed income solutions, with particular focus on MiFID II."

Matthew York comes to FlexTrade after spending fourteen years building thinkFolio, a cross asset class order management system (OMS), which was acquired by Markit Group in 2013. Previously he worked in various roles within asset management at Investec Asset Management and INVESCO.

"Joining a market innovator such as FlexTrade and leveraging their amazing competencies in cross-asset class execution management and TCA was an opportunity to good to pass up," said York. "Using FlexTrade as an aggregator gives clients the ability to source liquidity, execute trades, prove best execution and control venue selection in a fragmented market place."

(Matthew York will be moderating a roundtable session titled, "Fixed Income Best Execution, TCA and Performance Metrics," this Thursday, 2 February, at the 5th Annual ATF Global Summit in London.)

About FlexTrade Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1996, FlexTrade Systems Inc. is the industry pioneer in broker-neutral order and execution management trading platforms for equities, foreign exchange, listed derivatives and fixed income. With offices in North America, Europe and Asia, FlexTrade has a worldwide client base spanning more than 175 buy- and sell-side firms, including many of the largest investment banks, hedge funds, asset managers, commodity trading advisors and institutional brokers. For more information, visit FlexTrade Systems at www.flextrade.com or follow news of the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/flextrade or LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/flextrade.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170201005938/en/

Contacts:

FlexTrade Systems

James Tolve

Tel: (516) 304-3601

Cell: (516) 395-0549

james.tolve@flextrade.com