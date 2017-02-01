United States Water Purifiers Market to Cross $5.8 Billion by 2025: TechSci Research Report

NEW YORK, February 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Rapid industrialization, aging water infrastructure and growing water pollution levels to drive United States water purifiers market through 2025

According to TechSci Research report, "United States Water Purifiers Market, By Technology, By Mode of Operation, By Sales Channel, By End User, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011 - 2025'', the water purifiers market in the United States is anticipated to cross $5.8 Billion by 2025. Growing awareness among consumers regarding increasing microbial and chemical contamination in the surface water sources and harmful effects of bottled water on human health is expected to boost the sales of water purifiers in the country during forecast period. Moreover, less or negligible effects of membrane water filters on human health and high efficiency of water purifiers in removing toxic chemical and microbial contamination is expected to positively influence the country's water purifiers market during 2016 - 2025.

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/united-states-water-purifiers-market-by-technology-ultraviolet-membrane-gravity-offline-by-mode-of-operation-faucet-mounted-under-sink-counter-top-by-sales-channel-by-end-user-competition-forecast-opportunities/901.html

In comparison to other developed nations, the US is supplying the cleanest drinking water via public water utilities. In addition, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) continuously monitors the supplied tap water in accordance to the Safe Drinking Water Act. However, in 2011, as per the US EPA, more than 20% of the community water system utilities were found to be violating the Safe Drinking Water Act. High usage of pesticides and lead pipes in the distribution of water to residential sectors are some of the major factors responsible for deteriorating water quality in the country. In 2011-2012, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported around 32 cases of drinking-water related outbreaks in the country.

"United States water purifiers market was dominated by offline/gravity water purifiers during 2011 - 2015, and the segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance during forecast period as well, owing to their lower average selling prices as compared to other types of water purifiers. Moreover, in addition to offering high efficiency in controlling microorganisms, offline/gravity water purifiers are energy independent, require minimum maintenance and can be installed at a very low price. All these factors are boosting the demand for offline/gravity water purifiers in the United States.", said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

"United States Water Purifiers Market, By Technology, By Mode of Operation, By Sales Channel, By End User, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011 - 2025" has evaluated the future growth potential of the United States water purifiers market and provides statistics and information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in the United States water purifiers market.

