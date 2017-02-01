Latest Report on Top 10 Fabrics by MarketsandMarkets

PUNE, India, February 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Top 10 Fabrics Market(Antimicrobial Textiles, Coated Fabrics, Fire Resistant Fabrics, Non- Woven Fabrics/Textiles, Performance Fabrics, Polymer Coated Fabrics, Protective Fabrics, PTFE Fabrics, Smart Textile, and Technical Textile) - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, The report study covers the top 10 fabrics markets which have high growth prospects during the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )





Browse71 market data Tables and53 Figures spread through 202 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Top 10 Fabrics Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/top-10-fabric-market-181391074.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The key markets covered in this report include non-woven fabrics/non-woven textiles, technical textiles, performance fabrics, coated fabrics, polymer coated fabrics, protective fabrics, fire-resistant fabrics, PTFE fabrics, smart textiles, and antimicrobial textiles.

Ask for PDF of the Report at http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=181391074

Technical textiles market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period

Technical textiles accounted for the largest market share among the Top 10 Fabrics Market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2016 to 2021, in terms of value. Increasing adaptability of new products have influenced traditional manufacturing to escalate the pace of innovation, and upgrade the traditional fibers by contributing to the technical developments in textiles. The Asia-Pacific region led the global technical textiles market in 2015. This is mainly due to advancements in technologies and the increasing demand from the automobile, healthcare, aerospace, agriculture, and other industries.

Performance fabrics is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period

Performance fabrics are fabrics that are engineered for a wide variety of uses, where performance of the fabric is the major parameter, and can be used for defense, industrial safety, sports & adventure gear, and automotive & aerospace applications, among others. The growing awareness of personal hygiene and an increasing consciousness regarding physical fitness along with the demand for better performing fabrics for defense and industrial applications are the major drivers in the market. The global performance fabrics market size is estimated to be valued at USD 65,523.57 million in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.21% from 2016 to 2021.

Make an Inquiry @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=181391074

Non-woven fabrics/textiles is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period

Non-woven fabrics/textiles are largely used in industries such as, hygiene, medical, automobile, and construction. The introduction of products with reduced costs for usage in highly cost-sensitive hospitals and the availability of modern health care are driving the consumption of non-woven fabrics/non-woven textiles. The global market size of non-woven fabrics is projected to reach USD 51,468.5 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 7.87% from 2016 to 2021.

Key players profiled in the report include, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Koninklijke Ten Cate nv (Netherlands), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (U.S.), Low & Bonar plc (U.K.), Teijin Limited (Japan), Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), BASF SE (Germany), Kimberly-Clarke Corporation (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), and Gentherm Incorporated (U.S.)

Browse Related Reports:



Coated Fabrics Market by Product (Polymer, Rubber and Fabric-backed wall coverings) & Application (Transportation, Protective Clothing, Industrial, Awning, Roofing & Canopies, Furniture & Seating) - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/coated-fabric-market-64354822.html

Fire Resistant Fabrics Market by Type (Treated (FR Cotton and FR Viscose), Inherent (Aramid and PBI)), Application (Apparel, Non-Apparel), End Use Industry (Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services, Transportation) - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/fire-resistant-fabric-market-185633312.html

Subscribe Reports from Chemicals & Materials Domain: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr.Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

