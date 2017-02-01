Technavio's latest report on theglobal canoeing and kayaking equipment marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The research report on the global canoeing and kayaking equipment market by Technavio provides segmentation based on product type (canoes and kayaks, and accessories), retail formats (sporting goods retailers, online retail, and department stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets), and geography (the Americas, Europe, ROW).

The Americas will be the leading market segment through the forecast period, responsible for generating the highest revenue and maximum incremental growth through 2021. This growth will be due to the increased participation in paddle sports such as canoeing, kayaking, rafting, and paddling.

The top three emerging trends driving the global canoeing and kayaking equipment market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Artificial water sports experience

Fitness benefits associated with canoeing and kayaking

Novel sporting categories

Artificial water sports experience

"Indoor adventure sports are becoming increasingly popular, and this will likely translate to be an important trend for the canoeing and kayaking market. Indoor arenas enable enthusiasts to pursue the sport even if they do not stay close to a relevant water body, thereby driving its popularity," says Brijesh Kumar Choubey, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for outdoor gearresearch.

Artificial waterbodies are swiftly being constructed for sports enthusiasts to pursue canoeing, kayaking, and rafting. The US National Whitewater Center situated has the largest artificial river in the world, which is suitable for rafters and kayakers. Similarly, the Kielder Water is one of the largest man-made lakes in the region, which has established itself as a popular destination among adventure tourists for canoeing and water-skiing.

Fitness benefits associated with canoeing and kayaking

The awareness about health and fitness is rapidly increasing among the general demographic, and this is translating into the increased popularity of water sports like canoeing and kayaking. These activities act as an effective cardiovascular workout, improves balance and coordination, provides endurance training, and is a strength training tool to build muscles. Apart from being a form of exercise, the sport also allows users to interact closely with nature, thereby reducing stress and tension. These benefits are being slowly realized and drawing more individuals to adopt the sport.

Novel sporting categories

"The popularity of water sporting activities has led to the introduction of new novel sporting equipment like jet-powered hoverboards, inflatable catapults, aquatic hover boards, and fly boards," says Brijesh, speaking about the latest activities emerging in the adventure water sports sector.

These innovative and relatively new sports provide high-octane, adrenaline-fueled experiences to the individuals who attempt them. These activities draw the users to try other water related activities too, thereby providing a boost to the canoeing and kayaking equipment market.

