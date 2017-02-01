CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 02/01/17 -- Today NextTier Education Inc. announced it has again improved the college search and application process for students, particularly students who are English language learners and multi-lingual families. NextTier can now deliver its robust content and college planning and application platform in over 100 languages. With NextTier, students and families can instantly translate data and information on more than 4,700 colleges and 20,000 scholarships.

NextTier Education is a web- and mobile-based postsecondary readiness platform that delivers critical information on every two- and four-year college in the U.S. The first platform of its kind, NextTier provides each student with a comprehensive college application plan, including a detailed list of every school's required tasks, step-by-step guidance and deadlines for completing each task in the process. The NextTier platform enables real-time, active collaboration between students, educators and parents. NextTier's proprietary database also includes information on more than 20,000 scholarships and grants, and helps to successfully match students with the right financial support opportunities.

According to a 2013-2014 study by the National Center for Education Statistics, nine percent of public high school students (4.5 million) in the United States are English language learners. California has the highest percentage of ELL students at 22.7 percent. Alaska, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, and the District of Columbia all have 10 percent or more of public school students who do not speak English as their first language.

"NextTier is committed to making sure every student has equal access to higher education," said Justin Shiffman, founder and CEO of NextTier Education. "By adding translation capabilities, we have removed yet another barrier to college access, and created a centralized communication platform that allows students, educators and parents to stay informed and participate in the process, regardless of what language they speak."

A cloud-based platform, NextTier education requires no hardware or software investment by schools and only requires minimal training for administrators and users. NextTier enables school counselors to quickly view every student's list of deadlines and status in the application process, as well as communicate directly with individual students and groups via email and mobile texts to keep them engaged, motivated and on schedule.

Founded in 2014, Chicago-based Next Tier Education, Inc. is the first postsecondary readiness solution with user engagement as its top priority. NextTier helps students find the right-fit schools, navigate the process to plan and apply to schools, and identify ways to finance their investments. Additional information is available at www.nexttier.com or by calling 312.690.9996.

