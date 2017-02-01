Leading provider of satellite-based maritime connectivity is participating at the Salon Euromaritime in Paris, supporting the Luxembourg Maritime Cluster

SES S.A. (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG) announced that it is supporting Luxembourg's initiatives in the domain of maritime business by participating in the Salon Euromaritime, as part of the Luxembourg Maritime Cluster.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170201005970/en/

SES Supports Luxembourg's Maritime Sector at Euromaritime (Photo: Business Wire)

Luxembourg's pavilion organized by the Luxembourg Maritime Administration and the Luxembourg Maritime Clusterwith assistance of the Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce and the Ministry for Sustainable Development and Infrastructure includes 11 participant companies from the Grand Duchy, all serving the maritime sector. SES will present its maritime connectivity solutions at Luxembourg's pavilion.

The world-leading satellite operator SES provides unparalleled satellite coverage of the world's maritime regions via dedicated mobility beams. To ensure global and reliable next generation connectivity, SES has invested in high throughput Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (GEO) satellites and O3b's Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellites, allowing a combination of GEO's high-powered global coverage and MEO's low latency capabilities. Through leveraging SES's global satellite fleet, upcoming High Throughput Satellite capacity and extensive ground infrastructure, SES helps to meet the growing demand for maritime connectivity across a wide range of sectors enabling its customers to provide access to entertainment for crew welfare and enhance operational efficiencies. SES also recently introduced its new Maritime+ offering. Designed for service providers, Maritime+ is a fast and simple way to bring connectivity to any vessel, anywhere, in a truly customizable way, and technology advancements adopted by SES allow these satellite connectivity solutions to be cost-effective.

For more information visit: ses.com/maritime

For more information on Luxembourg Maritime Cluster visit http://www.cluster-maritime.lu/

