ANAHEIM, CA and FORT WAYNE, IN -- (Marketwired) -- 02/01/17 --MD&M West 2017 Booths 1605 & 2818 will serve as the perfect platforms for Trelleborg Sealing Solutions to emphasize its rapid medical device prototyping that facilitates bringing medical devices to market faster and helps to drive innovation. In addition, its advanced liquid silicone rubber (LSR) technology delivers the highest precision, consistency and longevity to optimize performance and meet complex engineering challenges.

Rapid medical device prototyping and use of LSR Technology continues to exponentially grow due to increasing engineering and design investments from medical device manufacturers. Market Research firm Kalorama Information anticipates device manufacturers will invest seven percent of their revenues on research and development. This emphasis on innovation by the medical device community embraces the synergies between Trelleborg and its recent acquisition of Specialty Silicone Fabricators (SSF) in the areas of increased product expertise, decades of experience, worldwide access to engineering experts and expanded contract manufacturing services and products.

Drew Rogers, Global Director, Healthcare & Medical for Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, says: "By substantially reducing the time and cost needed to produce prototypes while leveraging the engineering strengths of Trelleborg and its decades of experience in silicone, device manufacturers can confidently take on product development challenges they once shied away from and instead gain a competitive advantage by delivering innovative, better performing, higher quality devices."

Attendees at MD&M West are encouraged to visit Trelleborg at booths 1605 & 2818 to discuss the newest developments of rapid prototyping and LSR technology as well as view an array of solutions for demanding medical, biotech and pharmaceutical applications in thermoplastics, silicone and other elastomers.

Information about Trelleborg Sealing Solutions and Trelleborg Group

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions is one of the world's leading developers, manufacturers and suppliers of precision seals and bearings. It supports its life sciences, aerospace, industrial and automotive customers through over 20 production facilities and more than 40 marketing companies globally. Within its portfolio are some of the longest established sealing brands, including Busak+Shamban, Chase Walton, Dowty, Forsheda, GNL, Palmer Chenard, Shamban, Skega and Stefa along with a large number of proprietary products and materials such as Turcon®, Zurcon®, Orkot®, Isolast®, Stepseal® and Wills Rings®. www.tss.trelleborg.com.

Trelleborg is a world leader in engineered polymer solutions that seal, damp and protect critical applications in demanding environments. Its innovative solutions accelerate performance for customers in a sustainable way. The Trelleborg Group has annual sales of SEK 30 billion (EUR 3.25 billion, USD 3.60 billion) in over 40 countries. The Group comprises five business areas: Trelleborg Coated Systems, Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Offshore & Construction, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions and Trelleborg Wheel Systems, and the operations of Rubena and Savatech. The Trelleborg share has been listed on the Stock Exchange since 1964 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. www.trelleborg.com

