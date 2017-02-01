sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 01.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
01.02.2017 | 17:56
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Statement re Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire
London, February 1

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Portfolio Holdings

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc as at 31 December 2016 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/fund-update/brlait-portfolio-disclosure.pdf

Barbara Powley
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited,
Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 1098

1 February 2017

END


© 2017 PR Newswire