SAN RAMON, CA--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - vCom Solutions, the leader in technology management as a service (TMaaS), announces a record-breaking 99% customer satisfaction rating. This is the first time the company hit a near perfect score, and the 10 th year in a row that its customers rated the company's technology lifecycle platform and managed services offering at meeting or exceeding their needs.

vCom has made significant investments over the past year to align its business model with a customer-centric approach. The company designed the business around four major categories of technology spend that match the market's needs. The categories include Wireline for network communications; Mobility for wireless solutions including IoT; Cloud for internet-based IT infrastructure; and Collaboration for web, video and unified communications. vCom doubled down on its business by building in-house subject matter expertise dedicated to listening, educating and training on the areas of IT that matter to today's business leaders.

The company has a long history of attending to its customers with user group advisory summits, certification and onboarding training programs; vCom takes feedback and translates it back to improvements in its products and services. From the account and customer care teams to technical support and quote desk, the company partners with its customers to positively impact the organization by improving processes and increasing the quality of its professional services.

"We have the brightest and best clients who have been fully engaged throughout the years. They have helped make us a better company. Without their loyalty and the tireless dedication of our employees, we would never reach these heights," stated CEO Gary Storm.

"The vManager platform helps me more effectively manage my company's technology environment -- a score of 99%." -- vCom customer

