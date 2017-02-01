LifeWatch AG / Schlagwort(e): SonstigesLifeWatch AG: LifeWatch holt zusätzlich Angebote ein01.02.2017 / 17:30 CET/CESTVeröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR---------------------------------------------------------------------------LifeWatch holt zusätzliche Angebote einZug/Schweiz - LifeWatch AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: LIFE), ein führenderEntwickler und Anbieter von ferngesteuerten diagnostischen "Digital Health"Dienstleistungen, gibt bekannt, dass sie nach dem öffentlichenÜbernahmeangebot von Aevis von letzter Woche entschieden hat, im Interessedes Unternehmens sowie aller Aktionäre zusätzliche Angebote einzuholen.Für Rückfragen:LifeWatch AGAndrew Moore, CFOc/O CommunicatorsRalph SpillmannMobil +41 79 514 64 84investor-relations@lifewatch.comZu LifeWatch AGLifeWatch AG, mit Hauptsitz in Zug und Kotierung an der SIX Swiss Exchange(LIFE) in der Schweiz, ist ein führender Anbieter von ferngesteuertendiagnostischen "Digital Health" Dienstleistungen. Die Dienstleistungen vonLifeWatch liefern den Ärzten wichtige Informationen zur angemessenenBehandlung ihrer Patienten und für bessere Behandlungserfolge. LifeWatch AGverfügt über operative Tochtergesellschaften in den USA, der Schweiz und inIsrael und ist die Muttergesellschaft von LifeWatch Services, Inc. undLifeWatch Technologies, Ltd. LifeWatch Services, Inc. ist ein führender US-Anbieter für Herzüberwachungsdienstleistungen. LifeWatch Technologies, Ltd.in Israel ist ein führender Entwickler und Hersteller von Digital-Health-Produkten.Für weitere Informationen: siehe http://www.lifewatch.com/E-Mail Alert: Um regelmässig die neusten Informationen zu LifeWatch zuerhalten und Unterlagen anzufordern, registrieren Sie sich bitte unterhttp://www.irlifewatch.com/alert-service.aspx.This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statementsother than statements of historical facts contained in this press release,including statements regarding future results of operations and financialposition, the business strategy, and plans and objectives for futureoperations, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may,""will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect" andsimilar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.LifeWatch AG has based these forward-looking statements largely on currentexpectations and projections about future events and financial trends thatit believes may affect the financial condition, results of operations,business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations andobjectives, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements aresubject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. In light ofthese risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events andcircumstances described may not occur and actual results could differmaterially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based only on dataavailable to LifeWatch AG at the time of the issue of this press release.LifeWatch AG does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of newinformation, future events or otherwise.THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT BEING ISSUED IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA ANDMUST NOT BE DISTRIBUTED TO UNITED STATES PERSONS OR PUBLICATIONS WITH AGENERAL CIRCULATION IN THE UNITED STATES. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOTCONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF SECURITIES OF LIFEWATCH AG OR ANY OF ITSSUBSIDIARIES FOR SALE IN THE UNITED STATES, OR AN INVITATION TO SUBSCRIBEFOR OR PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES OF LIFEWATCH AG OR ITS SUBSIDIARIES IN THEUNITED STATES. IN ADDITION, THE SECURITIES OF LIFEWATCH AG AND ITSSUBSIDIARIES HAVE NOT BEEN REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIESLAWS AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED, SOLD OR DELIVERED WITHIN THE UNITED STATES ORTO U.S. PERSONS ABSENT FROM REGISTRATION UNDER OR AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTIONFROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS.Im Zweifelsfall gilt die englische Originalmeldung.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung---------------------------------------------------------------------------