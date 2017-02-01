Macular Edema Market Global Pipeline Review Research for H2 2016

PUNE, India, February 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports.com adds "Macular Edema - Pipeline Review, H2 2016" to its store providing comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Macular Edema (Respiratory), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.

Companies discussed in this Macular Edema Pipeline Review, H2 2016 report include ActiveSite Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corp., Clearside BioMedical, Inc., Coherus BioSciences, Inc., Mabion SA, Pfizer Inc., Precision Ocular Ltd, Promedior, Inc., Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. and Xbrane Biopharma AB. Drug Profiles mentioned in this research report are (aflibercept + triamcinolone acetonide), ACX-107, ASPPDC-020, BLO-021, celecoxib, danazol, dexamethasone sodium phosphate SR, HO-10, PRM-167 and ranibizumab biosimilar.

The Macular Edema (Ophthalmology) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Macular Edema and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Phase II, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages are 2, 9, 1 and 1 respectively. Macular Edema.

Scope of this report: The report provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Macular Edema and reviews pipeline therapeutics for Macular Edema by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources and key players involved Macular Edema therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects. The research covers pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages. The report features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which includes, product description, descriptive MoA, R&D brief, licensing and collaboration details & other developmental activities and assesses Macular Edema therapeutics based on drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects with latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Macular Edema.

