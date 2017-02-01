Proteomics Market Report 2017: Focus on Technologies, Markets and Companies - 224 Company Profiles with 456 Collaborations - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of Jain PharmaBiotech's new report "Proteomics - Technologies, Markets and Companies" to their offering.

This report describes and evaluates the proteomic technologies that will play an important role in drug discovery, molecular diagnostics and practice of medicine in the post-genomic era - the first decade of the 21st century.

Proteomics is providing a better understanding of pathomechanisms of human diseases. Analysis of different levels of gene expression in healthy and diseased tissues by proteomic approaches is as important as the detection of mutations and polymorphisms at the genomic level and may be of more value in designing a rational therapy. Protein distribution / characterization in body tissues and fluids, in health as well as in disease, is the basis of the use of proteomic technologies for molecular diagnostics.

Proteomics will play an important role in medicine of the future which will be personalized and will combine diagnostics with therapeutics. Important areas of application include cancer (oncoproteomics) and neurological disorders (neuroproteomics). The text is supplemented with 44 tables, 28 figures and over 500 selected references from the literature.

The number of companies involved in proteomics has increased remarkably during the past few years. More than 300 companies have been identified to be involved in proteomics and 224 of these are profiled in the report with 456 collaborations.

The markets for proteomic technologies are difficult to estimate as they are not distinct but overlap with those of genomics, gene expression, high throughput screening, drug discovery and molecular diagnostics. Markets for proteomic technologies are analyzed for the year 2016 and are projected to years 2021 and 2026. The largest expansion will be in bioinformatics and protein biochip technologies. Important areas of application are cancer and neurological disorders

Key Topics Covered:

Part I: Technologies & Markets



Executive Summary

1. Basics of Proteomics



2. Proteomic Technologies



3. Protein biochip technology



4. Bioinformatics in Relation to Proteomics



5. Research in Proteomics



6. Pharmaceutical Applications of Proteomics



7. Application of Proteomics in Human Healthcare



8. Oncoproteomics



9. Neuroproteomics



10. Proteomics Markets



11. Future of Proteomics



12. References

Part II: Companies

11. Companies involved in developing proteomics

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4vfv5t/proteomics

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716