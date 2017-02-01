Research and Markets - Global Neurology Endoscopy Devices Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.20%, 2017-2021 with Adeor Medical, Aesculap & KARL STORZ Dominating

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Neurology Endoscopy Devices Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global neurology endoscopy devices market to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Neurology Endoscopy Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is integrated neuro endoscopy with surgical devices. Neurology endoscopes are integrated with surgical devices, so there are a few companies that are focusing on surgical devices that can improve the efficiency of surgeries. NICO developed the NICO Myriad system, which is an automated disposable resection device that can be used during neurology endoscopy. The resection device is used for the resection of pituitary tumors, craniopharyngiomas, colloid cysts, and for other neurosurgical disorders.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is government initiatives and demand for brain surgeries. An increase in the prevalence of brain cancer and brain tumor cases led to a rise in healthcare costs. To reduce the burden on citizens, governments of various developed countries such as the US and the UK took some initiatives. If detected at an early stage, the disease can be treated completely and causes less psychological and financial burden on patients and the healthcare system.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is lack of trained neurologists. The adoption of minimally invasive surgery such as endoscopy is increasing worldwide. However, most surgeons are not qualified to perform the surgery. In addition, because of the benefits, most patients prefer minimally invasive procedures. Therefore, companies are providing training to surgeons to overcome this hurdle.

Key vendors:



adeor medical

Aesculap

KARL STORZ



Other prominent vendors:



Ackermann

Hawk

Kapalin Biosciences

MACHIDA Endoscope

NICO

Pro Delphus

Renishaw

Richard Wolf

Rudolf Medical

WANHE Medical

Visionsense



