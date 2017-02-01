New spin-out from TTP Group plc will develop, licence and manufacture second generation Disc Pump technology, which has proven applications in medical devices, healthcare, and scientific research

TTP Group plc has announced the launch of TTP Ventus Ltd. The new spin-out has been formed to commercialise the second generation of The Technology Partnership's (TTP) proprietary micropump technology, Disc Pump, which will be showcased at the 32nd Annual MD&M West Conference in California, 7th-9th February 2017.

The micropump platform, Disc Pump, is enabling disruptive new products across medical and industrial markets. The unique technology has been designed to enable silent operation combined with exceptional pressure and flow. Disc Pump's small size and light weight make the technology extremely portable, enabling discreet wearable products, and its ultra-low pulsatility output delivers unrivalled smoothness of flow, while millisecond response to set-point changes enables full control flexibility.

The second generation of Disc Pump delivers twice the flow rate for the same input power, doubling the efficiency of earlier designs. It maintains the technology's silence, controllability and size, and incorporates an improved electrical connection.

Disc Pump's unique features derive from its operating principle. Rather than changing the volume of a chamber, the micropump excites a high-frequency acoustic standing wave in a fixed-volume cavity. The technology was initially developed to address a need in the micro fuel cell market, and now has proven applications across sectors including medical devices, healthcare, and scientific research. The technology platform has been recognised by the Institute of Physics, winning its inaugural Business Innovation Award in 2012.

To exploit the potential of the Disc Pump platform TTP invested in developing a second-generation design and in establishing its own manufacturing facility. TTP Ventus is now being launched, establishing a new business focused on the development, licensing, and manufacture of the Disc Pump platform.

James McCrone, Managing Director, TTP Ventus, commented: "Disc Pump offers a unique combination of silent operation, ultra-smooth flow, instantaneous response, compact form-factor, and high performance. Our mission to work with entrepreneurial partners, both large and small, is to bring disruptive new products to market. We share TTP's culture of technical excellence, innovation, and customer focus and are able to draw upon its 250 world-class scientists and engineers to accelerate the integration and development of our partners' products."

TTP Ventus will be showcasing Disc Pump at booth #841 at the 32nd Annual MD&M West Conference in California, 7th-9th February 2017.

Photos: For high res images please contact lorna.cuddon@zymecommunications.com

About TTP Ventus www.ttpventus.com

TTP Ventus works with entrepreneurial companies, both large and small, to bring disruptive new products to market. Our award-winning micropump platform, Disc Pump, and excellent development support enables our partners to deliver their ambitious visions.

About TTP Group www.ttpgroup.com

TTP Group is the parent company of The Technology Partnership (TTP). TTP was established 30 years ago, growing quickly to become a world-leading technology and product development organisation. It combines the strengths of science, engineering, and commercial insight to create and develop innovative new technology and to help companies, large and small, to build business based on technology.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170201006009/en/

Contacts:

Zyme Communications

Lorna Cuddon

Tel: +44 (0)7811 996 942

Email: lorna.cuddon@zymecommunications.com