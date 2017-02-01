sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)Â·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

ADVA Optical Networking SE: Publication pursuant to §26 sect.1 WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the aim of pan-European distribution

ADVA Optical Networking SE / ADVA Optical Networking SE: Publication pursuant to Â§26 sect.1 WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the aim of pan-European distribution . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

X Notification of Major Holdings

or

Â Correction of a notification of Major Holding published on Â Â Â Â Â  (date of publication)

1. Details of issuer (name, address)

ADVA Optical Networking SE, MÃ¤rzenquelle 1-3, 98617 Meiningen, Germany

2. Reason for notification (multiple reasons possible)

XÂ  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

Â Â Â  Acquisition/disposal of instruments

Â Â Â  Change of breakdown of voting rights

Â Â Â  Other reason: Â Â Â Â Â

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name:

Ministry of Finance on behalf of the State of Norway		 City and country of registered office (if applicable):

Oslo, Norway		 Â Â
4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Â

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 30.01.2017

6. Total positions
Â % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 2.94% 1.14% 4.08% 49,498,934
Previous notification (if applicable) 3.31% 1.09% 4.40% Â




7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
direct

(Sec. 21 WpHG)		 indirect

(Sec. 22 WpHG)		 direct

(Sec. 21 WpHG)		 indirect

(Sec. 22 WpHG)
DE0005103006 0 1,456,330 0.00% 2.94%
Â Â Â Â Â  Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â % Â Â Â Â Â %
Total1,456,3302.94%

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG (please use annex in case of more than 3 instruments)
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Shares on loan (right to recall) N/A at any time 562,000 1.14%
Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â %
Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â %
ÂÂ Total562,0001.14%

b.2 Instruments according to Sec. 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG (please use annex in case of more than 3 instruments)
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Â Â Â Â Â %
Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â %
Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â %
ÂÂ Â Total Â%

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):

Â 

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

Â 

X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please use annex in case of more than 4 undertakings; in this case please always provide only to BaFin also an organizational chart accompanying your notification):

Â
Name % of voting rights
(if at least held 3% or more)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(if at least held 5% or more)		 Total of both
(if at least held 5% or more)
State of Norway Â Â Â Â Â % Â Â Â Â Â % Â Â Â Â Â %
Norges Bank Â Â Â Â Â % Â Â Â Â Â % Â Â Â Â Â %
Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â % Â Â Â Â Â % Â Â Â Â Â %
Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â % Â Â Â Â Â % Â Â Â Â Â %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Â§ 22 Abs. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting: Â Â Â Â Â 

Holding position after general meeting: Â Â Â Â Â  % (equals Â Â Â Â Â  voting rights)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: ADVA Optical Networking SE via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

ADVA Optical Networking SE
Campus Martinsried, Fraunhoferstr. 9a Martinsried/Munich Germany

WKN: 510300;ISIN: DE0005103006;
Listed: Freiverkehr in Hanseatische WertpapierbÃ¶rse zu Hamburg,
Freiverkehr in BÃ¶rse Berlin,
Freiverkehr in BÃ¶rse DÃ¼sseldorf,
Freiverkehr in Bayerische BÃ¶rse MÃ¼nchen,
Freiverkehr in NiedersÃ¤chsische BÃ¶rse zu Hannover,
Prime Standard in Frankfurter WertpapierbÃ¶rse,
Regulierter Markt in Frankfurter WertpapierbÃ¶rse;



© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)