HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 02/01/17 -- We've all been to a friend's Super Sunday party, with the standard chips, dips, food, drinks and decorations. But if it's your turn to host this year, Tailgate Homegate Media Network's (THMN) Gridiron Chef Jeff "Doc" Dockeray, along with Cocktails Inc. Celebrity Bar Chef Jeremy Parsons, Hungry Fan®'s Diana Falk, Grillin' Fools Scott Thomas, and Man Cave Design Expert Stacy Ewing, have joined forces to offer the best food, beverage, and décor tips to help hosts raise their game this year!

"Almost 20 percent of all pro football fans will host some form of party on Super Sunday -- the biggest homegate date of the sporting year, and nearly $17 billion will be spent on the event overall," said Jeff "Doc" Dockeray. "Whether you're a first-timer, or a seasoned party host, you'll need to add your own panache and creating thinking for a unique and memorable party. Fortunately, we've got some great ideas from several experts to make you party special."

Gridiron Chef Doc wants every party planner to think of Super Sunday as a chance to end the football season with their best culinary creations. The reason is simple, bad food can ruin the party, but if you take the time to plan and prepare, and your food is exceptional, you'll have a memorable Super Sunday. Here's a great main dish -- Blacktop Flank Steak, marinated in sherry, soy and garlic; a great protein marinade prepared the day before. And add a much celebrated marinated pork recipe -- Maple Lemon Pork Tenderloin. Recipes: http://tailgatemedianetwork.weebly.com/

Celebrity Mixologist Jeremy Parson advises party hosts to forget the lite beer and nachos for Super Sunday. He recommends incorporating three hall of fame "touchdown cocktails" that will make you the winner of any game day party! Mules, Margaritas, and Magnificent Mary's are what you need to please even the pickiest of guests! Pair it up with a trio of wontons that you can bang out in a commercial break! Recipes and vids here: http://tailgatemedianetwork.weebly.com/

Hungry Fan's Daina Falk says that "the spirit of the Super Sunday is a celebration of the great variety of culinary cultures we have in this country." Daina suggests serving one dish representative of each team, so this year, we've got Atlanta cuisine (think how great it'd be to chow down on some homemade southern fried chicken during the game!) and food from Beantown. She has a great recipe for slow baked beans in her Hungry Fan Game Day Cookbook! Be sure to pick up a copy. And a few tips for your big day: Prep as much as you can before the game. The worst thing that can happen when entertaining on Super Bowl Sunday is getting stuck in the kitchen while all your guests are enjoying the game without you! Finally throwing a party can be expensive, so don't be afraid to ask your guests to pitch in with some dishes or some beer. Or use apps like Venmo or PayPal so people can financially contribute.

Grillin Fools Chef Scott Thomas is not beholden to the "accepted" or "traditional" grilling methods. He constantly challenges convention and does what he can to improve on the tried and "true." Scott loves sensational football appetizers, and also believes avocados should be a huge staple for the Super Sunday, complete with some grill marks on them. The char opens up the natural sugars in the avocado like nothing else. If you are considering pull apart cheesy breads for your Super Sunday party, might as well double the ingredients. For any party more than about four people, one of these will disappear in a matter of moments. Make a second so everyone at least gets a taste. Here are some mouthwatering options: Pull Apart Bacon Cheddar Bread, Shrimp Stuffed Grilled Avocados.

Award winning Interior Designer Stacy Ewing says it time and time again, from the curb, to your front door, to the entryway, to the TV room and kitchen, survey and incorporate your favorite team's colors, or colors of the participating teams. When your guests arrive, you want to make a huge impact and make it look like they are arriving to a football party. How about chalkboard sign(s) to welcome guests by the front door, and table top variety to feature your Super Sunday Menu? And how about candles and light bulbs in team colors? Stacy also places a team blanket on main sofa or focal point, then add throw blankets in team color around on chairs. More Super Sunday décor hints here: https://www.facebook.com/StacyEwingInteriors/

Media Contact:

David Gutierrez

Dresner Corporate Services

(312)780-7204

dgutierrez@dresnerco.com



