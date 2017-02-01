Today Arion Bank hf. concluded the sale of three covered bond series.



The total demand in the issue amounted to ISK 1,720 million and 15 bids were received.



The inflation-linked issue ARION CBI 29 attracted 4 bids of ISK 580 million in total at a yield of 3.04%-3.10%. Bids for ARION CBI 29 amounting to ISK 500 million at a yield of 3.07% were accepted. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued will be ISK 25,000 m.



The fixed rate issue ARION CB 22 attracted 5 bids of ISK 760 million in total at a yield of 5.65% - 5.69%. All bids for the fixed rate issue ARION CB 22 were rejected at this time. The total amount issued will remain ISK 21,200 m.



The fixed rate issue ARION CB 19 attracted 6 bids of ISK 380 million at 5.50%-5.58% yield. All bids for the fixed rate issue ARION CB 19 were rejected at this time. The total amount issued will remain ISK 1,700 m



The issued bonds were tap issues of existing covered bond series that have been admitted to trading on Nasdaq OMX Iceland on 8 February 2017.



According to Arion Bank's issuance schedule the next auction of covered bonds is on 1 March 2017.



In total Arion Bank has issued ISK 65,120m of covered bonds.



For further information please contact Eirikur Magnus Jensson Head of Funding of Arion Bank eirikur.jensson@arionbanki.is, or tel. +354 856 7468