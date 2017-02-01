

Intermediate Capital Group plc (the 'Company')



1(st) February 2017



Total Voting Rights



Intermediate Capital Group plc (the 'Company') has made an application for the admission of 6,583 Ordinary Shares in the Company to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange, in connection with the exercise of options by employees of the Company under the Company's Intermediate Capital Group PLC Save As You Earn Plan 2004. Admission of the shares to the Official List is expected to occur on 6(th) February 2017.



The shares will be issued fully paid and will rank pari passu in all other respects with the existing issued Ordinary Shares of the Company.



In addition, the Company wishes to notify the market (as per DTR 5.6.1R) that, as a result of the above allotment of shares, the issued share capital of the Company consists of 290,143,942 Ordinary Shares (this excludes 3,733,333 shares held as treasury shares). Each Ordinary Share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company.



Therefore the above figure of 290,143,942 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



Contacts:



Andy Lewis Company Secretary, ICG plc +44 (0) 20 3201 7754



Ian Stanlake Investor Relations, ICG plc +44 (0) 20 3201 7880



