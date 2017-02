BlackRock North American Income Trust plc

LEI - 549300WWOCXSC241W468

1 February 2017

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (the "Company") announces under Listing Rule 9.6.14 that Ms Alice Ryder, who is a non-executive Director of BlackRock North American Income Trust plc has been appointed to the Board of JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc with effect from 1 February 2017.

Enquiries

BlackRock: C Driscoll - 020 7743 2427