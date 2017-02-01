

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Wednesday's session with a modest gain, recovering some of the ground it lost during the past two sessions. Positive economic data and corporate news helped to push the market above 8,300 points. Index heavyweight Roche provided support, while financial and cyclical stocks also performed well.



Investors were encouraged by some better than expected data out of China today and the stronger than expected growth in U.S. private sector employment. However, traders remained cautious ahead of today's announcement from the Federal Reserve.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.45 percent Wednesday and finished at 8,329.17. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.37 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.45 percent.



Index heavyweight Roche jumped 1.9 percent. The company reported full year results that were in line with expectations. Bloomberg reported that Roche is considering options for its diabetes-care business, including a sale. The company later refuted the report, stating that it is looking to expand its diabetes business.



Novartis ended the day with a gain of 0.1 percent, while Nestlé fell 0.2 percent.



Julius Baer climbed 1.3 percent after its 2016 adjusted net profit more than doubled. Credit Suisse advanced 1.3 percent, while UBS lost 0.4 percent.



Swiss Life gained 2.4 percent after a price target increase by UBS. Zurich Insurance rose 1.0 percent and Swiss Re added 1.4 percent.



Dufry advanced 1.9 percent after a 'Buy' recommendation from UBS. LafargeHolcim increased 1.4 percent after HSBC raised its price target on the stock and reaffirmed its 'Buy' rating.



Givaudan declined 2.0 percent after Deutsche Bank downgraded its rating on the stock to 'Hold' from 'Buy.' Lonza also weakened by 3.1 percent after it issued 5 million shares through a private placement.



