WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 
01.02.2017
PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, February 1

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:1 February 2017
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):73,085
Highest price paid per share (pence):35.50p
Lowest price paid per share (pence):35.00p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):35.1840p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,434,847,891 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,434,847,891 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

1 FEBRUARY 2017

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
40935.514:18:30London Stock Exchange
247035.514:18:36London Stock Exchange
552035.514:18:54London Stock Exchange
342635.514:19:11London Stock Exchange
234335.514:19:11London Stock Exchange
23135.514:19:11London Stock Exchange
275135.514:19:19London Stock Exchange
289335.514:35:30London Stock Exchange
288335.2514:24:33London Stock Exchange
482635.2514:24:34London Stock Exchange
66035.2514:24:42London Stock Exchange
258735.2514:24:42London Stock Exchange
274335.2514:24:42London Stock Exchange
27523511:52:10London Stock Exchange
27913513:04:23London Stock Exchange
29223514:40:05London Stock Exchange
46983514:44:55London Stock Exchange
23493514:44:55London Stock Exchange
27973514:56:34London Stock Exchange
24853515:27:33London Stock Exchange
3743515:58:22London Stock Exchange
22653515:58:24London Stock Exchange
27043516:08:33London Stock Exchange
28033516:08:39London Stock Exchange
23393516:12:48London Stock Exchange
57023516:21:06London Stock Exchange
23623516:28:08London Stock Exchange

-ENDS-


© 2017 PR Newswire