Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 1 February 2017 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 73,085 Highest price paid per share (pence): 35.50p Lowest price paid per share (pence): 35.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 35.1840p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,434,847,891 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,434,847,891 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

1 FEBRUARY 2017

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 409 35.5 14:18:30 London Stock Exchange 2470 35.5 14:18:36 London Stock Exchange 5520 35.5 14:18:54 London Stock Exchange 3426 35.5 14:19:11 London Stock Exchange 2343 35.5 14:19:11 London Stock Exchange 231 35.5 14:19:11 London Stock Exchange 2751 35.5 14:19:19 London Stock Exchange 2893 35.5 14:35:30 London Stock Exchange 2883 35.25 14:24:33 London Stock Exchange 4826 35.25 14:24:34 London Stock Exchange 660 35.25 14:24:42 London Stock Exchange 2587 35.25 14:24:42 London Stock Exchange 2743 35.25 14:24:42 London Stock Exchange 2752 35 11:52:10 London Stock Exchange 2791 35 13:04:23 London Stock Exchange 2922 35 14:40:05 London Stock Exchange 4698 35 14:44:55 London Stock Exchange 2349 35 14:44:55 London Stock Exchange 2797 35 14:56:34 London Stock Exchange 2485 35 15:27:33 London Stock Exchange 374 35 15:58:22 London Stock Exchange 2265 35 15:58:24 London Stock Exchange 2704 35 16:08:33 London Stock Exchange 2803 35 16:08:39 London Stock Exchange 2339 35 16:12:48 London Stock Exchange 5702 35 16:21:06 London Stock Exchange 2362 35 16:28:08 London Stock Exchange

