SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Advance Micro Devices (AMD) have moved sharply higher during trading on Wednesday, with the chip maker surging up by 14.7 percent. With the gain, AMD has reached its best intraday level in a month.



The jump by AMD comes after the company reported a narrower than expected fourth quarter loss and provided upbeat first quarter revenue guidance.



