Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global digital English language learning market is characterized by the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. However, as international players have increased their footprint in the market, regional vendors are finding it increasingly difficult to compete with them, especially on features of quality, technology, and pricing. The competitive environment in this market will likely intensify further with an increase in product and service extensions, technological innovations, and M&A.

In the wake of consumers increasingly accessing digital mediums, offline language learning providers are venturing into the digital space, providing digitized versions of their materials as well as developing new apps and English learning software. The market is also attracting new players from other industry verticals that cater to specific segments of the market such as m-learning. Players are developing content specific to mobile devices in varied digital formats such as games.

"Partnerships with technology service providers have gained momentum, driven by the need to capitalize on online delivery platforms. Telecom operators and content providers are entering agreements to deploy learning content through mobile phones," says Jhansi Mary, a lead education technology analyst from Technavio.

Berlitz Languages

Berlitz Languages provides language training and intellectual communication services. It provides its services to corporations, institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It offers its language learning and training services through several delivery platforms, including face-to-face, online, study abroad, virtual, mobile, self-study, and other blended formats. In May 2015, the company launched its new version of e-learning platform. This new version helps the learners in navigating through the software more easily and make them learn new and interesting things more effectively.

Pearson ELT

Pearson ELT combines content, assessment, technology, and services to help teachers and students worldwide in teaching, learning, and practicing their English language skills. It operates as a business unit of the parent company Pearson. The company offers numerous solutions such as PTE Academic, Progress, and MyEnglishLab. These solutions are fully automated, computer-based language programs for testing and teaching of English.

Sanako Corporation

Sanako Corporation offers a diverse range of language learning solutions for educational institutions. Sanako Corporation has taken several initiatives regarding product launches in the field of language teaching and learning. The key initiatives involved to strengthen its foothold in the market include launching of application that helps teachers to manage exercises, view students' performance, and collect student work, followed by continuous upgrade of existing software with features which enable personalized learning by assisting faculty to create learning exercises by using factors like subject vocabulary, and level of proficiency.

EF Education First

EF Education First, also known as EF, is an international education company that offers a broad range of English language courses developed by industry leading experts to meet the specific learning needs of academic and nonacademic language learners. EF specializes in online language learning, academic degree programs, educational travel, international language training, and cultural exchange. The company's business divisions include EF language and schools, EF cultural exchange, and EF educational travel. It includes summer language and activity programs, international language schools, and online language learning

inlingua

inlingua is a language training organization that specializes in blended learning solutions. The company has 305 language centers located in 35 countries. The company provides language training for English, Spanish, Italian, French, and German through an online learning portal that can be connected to a wide range of smartphones and tablets.

