Press Invitation - Optel Open Evening

LIMERICK, Ireland, February 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Canadian firm Optel Group will hold an open evening.

100 new jobs opening in Limerick;

Manufacturing, Technicians, Engineers, and Project Managers.

Come to meet us and discover our technologies...for a better world!

Thursday, February 2nd at 4 pm to 5 pm

Unit 101, Pearse Road

Raheen Business Park

Limerick

About Optel Group

Parent company of well-renowned Optel Vision, Optel Group oversees a group of business units that use common technologies, mainly in optics, electronics, computer science and robotics. Each of these business units develops inspection, serialization, traceability and engineering solutions and services for various industries for the purpose of solving real, important issues to ultimately help create a better world. Optel Group is committed to supporting communities in order to ensure the well-being of future generations while respecting employees, customers and the environment.

For more information, visit optelgroup.com

Contact
Matthew Hall
HR Business Partner
Tel: +35361480965
Mobile: +1(418)265-7937
Email: matthew.hall@optelgroup.com



© 2017 PR Newswire