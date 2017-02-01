LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - LEARNING TECHNOLOGIES -- D2L, which is helping to transform and modernise learning for people worldwide, has announced further growth in the EMEA region, with two significant partnerships and three new customers deploying its Brightspace LMS (learning management system) in the last quarter.

Enterprises and higher education institutions throughout EMEA are using D2L's Brightspace platform to personalise and improve their online learning experiences. The company's track record of innovation also continues to be widely recognised -- European analyst firm Fosway Group recently named Brightspace as a Core Challenger in its 2017 Fosway 9-Grid ' for Learning Systems in the EMEA market.

"The last six months has been a great success for the company in the EMEA region," said Elliot Gowans, VP EMEA, D2L. "Enterprises are continuously finding ways to innovate their online education and training tools, incorporating blended and adaptive models as well as more modern processes and approaches. Brightspace is an ideal platform for businesses looking to personalise and optimise their learning experiences for their employees and students. EMEA will continue to be a big focus for us in 2017 and we look forward to seeing how Brightspace can further disrupt the market."

New Brightspace partnerships include:

- Collabco, a UK education software development company, is partnering with D2L to allow access to Brightspace through myday, Collabco's comprehensive student dashboard, in an effort to provide an engaging learning and collaboration solution to universities worldwide. "We believe Brightspace will be a great addition to the myday platform due to its innovative approach to delivering online courses that supports blended learning and flipped classroom models. It was this ability to create a unique and personalised learning experience that was key in making our choice," said Mark Francis, CEO of Collabco.

- D2L announced it had selected Amazon Web Service (AWS) as its strategic public cloud infrastructure provider. D2L is leveraging built-in AWS services such as Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3), Amazon CloudFront, Amazon Elasticsearch, and the suite of AWS analytics and security services to provide a high level of service and a global, end-to-end security approach on one trusted infrastructure.

New Brightspace customers include:

- TeleLearn-Akademie (TLA), an online education specialist based in the DACH region, is implementing Brightspace to strengthen its blended learning model and help those entering or re-entering the job market, such as new mothers and migrants. "Brightspace has optimised all of our online classes so that our students can engage with teachers, access content and share their learning much more effectively," said Olaf Dierker, director at TLA.

- The Higher Education Academy (HEA), the UK body which provides value to the HE sector by focusing on the contribution of teaching as part of the wider student learning experience, is implementing Brightspace to deliver an engaging online learning experience across its CPD courses, as well as a global discussion space for HEA subscribers and communities of practice. "Our shared commitment to pedagogy and our common focus on state-of-the-art learning techniques to personalise the learning experience, is why D2L was the obvious choice for us. Their understanding of how to meet the challenges faced by the modern student is unmatched," said Dr. Celia Brigg, HEA head of training and events.

- TU Delft, the largest and oldest Dutch public technological university, is implementing Brightspace to deliver a more engaging and personalised learning experience to its 20,000 students. Its mobile-friendly user experience enables students to engage in online, blended, and competency-based education programs on a single platform. "D2L took time to understand our specific challenges and ambitions and offered a solution that not only met our challenges, but exceeded them. We are confident that we have chosen a strong, long-term partner that will work with us in our continued effort to provide the best possible collaborative learning experience for our students," said Timo Kos, Director of Education and Student affairs at TU Delft.

ABOUT BRIGHTSPACE

D2L's Brightspace is a learning management system (LMS) that helps schools and institutions deliver personalized learning in a classroom or online to people anywhere in the world. Created for the digital learner, Brightspace is cloud-based, runs on mobile devices, and offers rich multimedia to increase engagement, productivity and knowledge retention. The platform makes it easy to design courses, create content, and grade assignments, giving instructors more time to focus on what's most important -- greater teaching and learning. At the same time, analytics reports track and deliver insights into the performance levels of departments, courses, or individuals. Brightspace was recently named the #1 LMS in Higher Ed by Ovum Research and Aragon Research included Brightspace in its highly coveted Hot Vendors In Learning list.

ABOUT D2L

D2L is the software leader that makes the learning experience better. The company's cloud-based platform is easier to use, more flexible, and smart. With Brightspace, companies can personalize the experience for every learner to deliver real results. The company is a world leader in learning analytics: its platform predicts learner performance so that organizations can take action in real-time to keep learners on track. Brightspace is used by learners in higher education, K-12, and the enterprise sector, including the Fortune 1000. D2L has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, Brazil, and Singapore. www.D2L.com/brightspace.

